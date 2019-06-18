Real Madrid Transfer News: Star midfielder edges closer to Napoli loan with option to buy

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 520 // 18 Jun 2019, 11:35 IST

Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has agreed to join Italian outfit Napoli, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. However, the Serie A giants are insisting a loan deal with an option to buy the Colombian.

In case you didn't know...

After having a stellar debut season in 2013-14 with French outfit AS Monaco, the Colombian playmaker starred in the FIFA World Cup 2014. The 27-year-old scored 6 goals in the tournament hosted by Brazil, thereby attracting interest from Real Madrid, who later splashed €75M to secure the signing of former FC Porto star.

The Colombian midfielder impressed during the helm of former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti until the end of the 2014-15 season. However, since Zinedine Zidane took over the Bernabeu job midway through the 2015-16 season, Rodriguez failed to secure substantial game time.

Frustrated with the lack of playing time in the Spanish capital, Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy. Recently, after the end of his loan spell at the Allianz Arena, the two-time Champions League winner informed the Bavarians about his intentions to leave.

The heart of the matter

As part of a massive summer overhaul, Zinedine Zidane has already signed Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Eden Hazard. Their spending spree still appears to be far from over, as a few more names, such as Manchester United's Paul Pogba, seem to be on Zidane's wishlist.

On the other hand, James Rodriguez, who has relished two exceptional seasons under Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, both at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, would be poised to join the Italian tactician in Serie A. In the 51 appearances he made under Carlo Ancelotti, the 27-year-old racked up 18 goals and 19 assists.

Given the squad revamp taking place and the questionable game time at the Spanish capital for Rodriguez, he may well be on his way to Naples.

What's next?

In order to accommodate resources and beef up their midfield, Real Madrid might relieve James Rodriguez off his duties. Their next opponents happen to be Rodriguez's most recent employers, Bayern Munich.

The two giants will lock horns on 21 July in the International Champions Cup.