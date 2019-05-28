Real Madrid Transfer News: "This year I have the feeling that Eden Hazard will come to Real Madrid", admits club president

Eden Hazard was Chelsea's Player of the Season

Eden Hazard has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past year, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus. Club president Florentino Perez has finally lifted the lid on the possibility of Hazard joining the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid endured a turbulent season in which they had three different managers in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. Julen Lopetgui and Santiago Solari were both sacked during the course of the season, causing a surprising return of legendary player and manager Zinedine Zidane, just a year after his resignation from the position.

Zidane has a mammoth task of rebuilding his squad before the start of the 2019/20 season. The club is expected to be very active in this transfer window to bring some marquee, world-class names in. The club is in dire need to replace record-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo one year after his departure, and they have identified Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard for that role.

The Belgian has been linked to Los Blancos for a few transfer windows now, but the rumors seem to be gathering quite a bit of momentum this summer. The fact that he has only one year left on his Chelsea contract makes this deal all the more possible. The 28-year-old has also expressed his desire to work with his idol, Zinedine Zidane, on a number of occasions.

In a interview with Onda Cero's El Transistor, Perez opened up on the possibility of Hazard becoming Madrid's next big Galactico signing:

"How are we supposed to talk to a club who are playing in a final?"

"I have a lot of interest in Eden Hazard coming to Madrid. He's one of the best footballers. Last year we wanted him but... this year I’ve the dream, the feeling that Hazard will be coming to Real Madrid”

Eden Hazard is preparing for the Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday in Baku, in what could be his final match for the Blues. Negotiations between Madrid and Chelsea are expected to speed up after the final.