Real Madrid Transfer News: Top defensive target agrees €40M move to the Bernabeu

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Rumors
569   //    30 May 2019, 15:37 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What's the story?

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly in the final stages of completing a €40m deal for Olympique Lyon and France international left-back Ferland Mendy. The 23-year old speed merchant has reportedly agreed personal terms with Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane, with only the transfer fee still to be finalised between the French club and Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Of Senegalese descent, Mendy is a product of the Le Havre academy and joined Lyon in 2017, quickly establishing himself as the first-choice left back for Bruno Genesio's side.

He has had a breakthrough 2018-19 season, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists to help Lyon finish 3rd in the Ligue 1.

His performances for Les Gones caught the attention of French National Team manager Didier Deschamps who rewarded him with his first international cap, against Uruguay in November 2018.

The heart of the matter

As reported by AS, Lyon are negotiating hard in order to get the figure up to 50-60 million euros for their young starlet.

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas had earlier confirmed that they are expecting three players to leave the French club over the summer, including winger Nabil Fekir (being courted by several Premier League clubs), defensive midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (another reported Madrid target) and Mendy.

Mendy is expected to compete for the Real Madrid starting left wing-back role with Brazilian veteran Marcelo while Spanish youngster Sergio Reguilon is expected to be sent out on loan once he renews his contract with the club.

What's next?

Real Madrid head to the USA next for the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. They take on German champions Bayern Munich in their tournament opener, slated for 21st July.

Ferland Mendy, meanwhile, has been selected as part of the French National Team for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers, against Turkey on 9th June and Andorra on 12th June.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Ferland Mendy Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
