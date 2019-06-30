Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham have offered Christian Eriksen for €70 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Tottenham have offered midfielder Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid for a fee at least €70 million.

In case you didn't know..

Since signing for Tottenham back in 2013, Eriksen has played a pivotal role at the heart of the team's midfield. The midfielder is known for his ability to find spaces and pick out his teammates with his vision. He can create chances for his team and has proven himself to be an asset for Spurs.

The 27-year-old racked up 10 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for Spurs in the recently concluded campaign. With 8 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, there is no doubt that his efforts have played a massive role for the club. Tottenham managed to finish inside top four which guarantees Champions League football in the upcoming season.

Eriksen will be entering the final year of his contract which is set to expire in 2020. Few weeks ago, the player admitted that he is seeking a new challenge.

In an interview, Eriksen said:

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new. I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new."

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has called Real Madrid to offer Eriksen to the Spanish giants. With just one year left on the Dane's contract, Levy will not risk his asset leaving for free in the next summer transfer window. Spurs have informed Los Blancos that they will take €70 million for the playmaker.

During the last decade, Spurs have seen their top talent like Gareth Bale and Luka Modric move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos wanted to secure the services of Eriksen last summer but the Spurs hierarchy demanded an eye-watering fee of €150 million for the player.

Eriksen to Real Madrid is on!



Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign the midfielder



All they have to do is pay the money 💰



What's next?

The La Liga side is eyeing up other targets such as Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek but the club will consider bringing in Eriksen if they fail to land Pogba this summer.