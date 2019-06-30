×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham have offered Christian Eriksen for €70 million

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
230   //    30 Jun 2019, 16:21 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Tottenham have offered midfielder Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid for a fee at least €70 million.

In case you didn't know..

Since signing for Tottenham back in 2013, Eriksen has played a pivotal role at the heart of the team's midfield. The midfielder is known for his ability to find spaces and pick out his teammates with his vision. He can create chances for his team and has proven himself to be an asset for Spurs.

The 27-year-old racked up 10 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for Spurs in the recently concluded campaign. With 8 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, there is no doubt that his efforts have played a massive role for the club. Tottenham managed to finish inside top four which guarantees Champions League football in the upcoming season.

Eriksen will be entering the final year of his contract which is set to expire in 2020. Few weeks ago, the player admitted that he is seeking a new challenge.

In an interview, Eriksen said:

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new. I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new."

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has called Real Madrid to offer Eriksen to the Spanish giants. With just one year left on the Dane's contract, Levy will not risk his asset leaving for free in the next summer transfer window. Spurs have informed Los Blancos that they will take €70 million for the playmaker.

During the last decade, Spurs have seen their top talent like Gareth Bale and Luka Modric move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos wanted to secure the services of Eriksen last summer but the Spurs hierarchy demanded an eye-watering fee of €150 million for the player.


What's next?

The La Liga side is eyeing up other targets such as Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek but the club will consider bringing in Eriksen if they fail to land Pogba this summer.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez meets Tottenham chairman over a possible move for star player 
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: 'Christian Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid to buy him,' says Guillem Balague
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Christan Eriksen confirms he is open to the idea of leaving Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid and Tottenham eyeing move for €60 million Argentine midfielder
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Spurs player reaches a verbal agreement with Los Blancos ahead of the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid negotiating big-money move for De Ligt, Los Blancos can sign top target for €200 million as he wants to leave Tottenham and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid won’t pay more than €150 million for Premier League superstar, Gareth Bale set to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Clubs Real Madrid would have to battle for Christian Eriksen's signature
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Rumours: Tottenham want Real Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us