Real Madrid Transfer News: World Class winger edges closer to dream move

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
249   //    06 Apr 2019, 11:45 IST

Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

What is the story?

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid and it seems only a matter of days till he signs for the Los Blancos as reported in Marca.

In case you didn’t know….

Hazard has been a key cog in Chelsea’s success in recent years. He played a crucial role under the previous Blues manager Antonio Conte and helped them win their 6th top-flight title in the 2016-17 season.

This time on, Sarri will be looking for Hazard to step up once again and secure Chelsea a top four berth in the Premier League at the end of May.

The 28-year-old Belgian midfielder has been heavily linked to the LaLiga giants and the speculations only intensified after the return of Zinedine Zidane as the head coach of the Los Blancos.

The Chelsea winger has sent numerous come-and-get-me plea in the last few weeks. The speculation for a possible move away from the Stamford Bridge intensified a few weeks earlier when Hazard publicly acknowledged that Zidane is his “idol” and also confessed that he started playing football “because of Zidane”.

The heart of the matter…

As reported in the Marca, The Chelsea starlet is very close to sign for the 13-time European Champions and his dream move to the holy Santiago Bernabéu is just a matter of time.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Hazard, the main three parties in the deal, are very close to reaching an agreement and Hazard will wear the famous white shirt from the beginning of next season.

Marca has also insisted that Zidane might have given the green signal to Florentino Pérez, the Madrid president to bring the Premier League starlet.

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen whether he will wear the famous white shirt from the beginning of the next season or not but for the time being, he has to concentrate on Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures as they will face the Hammers on Monday night.

