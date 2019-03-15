×
Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane's return could mean superstar won't join Los Blancos next season

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
288   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:54 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet, AS, the return of Zinedine Zidane can play a crucial role in the fate of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar as it might block a possible move of the star to Spanish Capital.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar remains as one of the best players in the PSG squad despite missing the past month due to a metatarsal injury. Pars Saint-Germain clearly missed his presence on the pitch as they were knocked out by Manchester United in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Before the injury, the Brazilian ace was on a sensational form and scored 13 goals in the Ligue 1 while providing 6 assists. His five goals and two assists in the Champions League helped PSG qualify from toughest group in this season, which comprised of Liverpool, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

Meanwhile, four consecutive home defeats saw Real Madrid crash out of the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League this campaign. As a result, Los Blancos decided to sack Santiago Solari and re-appoint Zinedine Zidane.

During Zidane's press conference, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was asked about his preference between Neymar and Mbappe and he said that he prefers both of them.

The heart of the matter

It is clear that Florentino Perez is desperate to revamp the squad with some reinforcements, according to the wishes of the new manager Zidane and he confirmed his interested on PSG superstars.

It is also well known that signing Neymar has always been an obsession for Real Madrid since they saw him at a young age. But due to different circumstances, Florentino Perez could not fulfil his obsession of bringing the Brazilian superstar to Los Blancos.

According to the report, Zidane was promised signings but Los Blancos believes that they could do better with the amount if they chose to invest elsewhere than Neymar.

Neymar's teammate, Kylian Mbappe is obviously the priority now and the strong performances of Vinicius Junior in his first season only made Neymar's move to Real Madrid less likely than before.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
