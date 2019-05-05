Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane starting to have doubts about superstar's future with the club

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is starting to have doubts about the future of Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric with the club.

In case you didn't know...

Having broken Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's hold on the Ballon d'Or last year, Modric's performances in the current season have been way below his usual standards. Modric has racked up 4 goals and 8 assists in all competition so far this campaign and has looked way past his prime.

Real Madrid are enduring an abysmal outing which saw them sacking two coaches in the same season. Los Blancos are currently 3rd in the league, 18 points behind leaders Barcelona. Their latest humiliation came against Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga, where Modric was one of the worst players on the pitch. It is really shocking how a player who mesmerized fans in the World Cup last year deteriorated over the past season.

Zinedine Zidane insisted in his latest press conference that there will be changes.

"There will be changes this summer, but many of these players will stay," Zidane said at his pre-match press conference."

"The fans will be the same, and most of the players [will be those they are watching now], and we must be together."

The heart of the matter

Zidane returned to Real Madrid expecting a major overhaul of the squad and repeatedly insisted that there will be changes in the summer. The French manager made his unhappiness clear few weeks ago but that had little effect as the Los Blancos suffered their 10th league defeat of the current campaign.

According to the report, Modric is one of the players whose future is uncertain at Real Madrid. Zidane is having doubts about the star player after his continuous poor performances throughout the season.

Modric himself wants to stay but the club will be open to selling the 33-year-old, which was not the case a season ago. Moreover, the possible arrival of new signing like Eriksen would fix Zidane's decision.

What's next?

Real Madrid face Villareal next in the La Liga.