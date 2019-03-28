Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane wants Ligue 1 midfielder

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet, AS, Zinedine Zidane is keen to secure the services of Lyon midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele. This can be seen as a step towards not repeating the mistake which ruined the Galactico Era.

Ndombele is similar to Makelele and the team comprised of Galacticos suffered when president Florentino Perez shipped out Makelele to Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Ndombele has been an asset since he arrived at Lyon two years ago. In his first year, it was a loan move from Amiens before Lyon decided to buy him on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old French midfielder has consistently proved his caliber against top sides and ranks fourth in terms of minutes played in his team.

The French midfielder excels in the Makelele role and despite being a defensive midfielder, he has netted two goals and provided seven assists so far. Ndombele is excellent in both recovering the ball and holding on to it, and it is rare of a player his age to show such composure on the ball.

Ndombele depicted his potential against Barcelona in the first leg which ended in a draw but was helpless as Lyon crashed out from the Champions League, losing 5-1 at Camp Nou. Lyon is third in the Ligue 1 table, just four points behind second-placed Lille.

On the other hand, Zinedine Zidane returns to take charge of Real Madrid after Santiago Solari was sacked.

The heart of the matter

It is an open secret that Florentino Perez has promised Zidane world class reinforcements in the summer and Zidane is keen to secure Ndombele to not make the same mistake from the Galactico Era.

According to the report, there is a possibility that one of the two defensive midfielders- Casemiro and Llorente- may leave this summer and Ndombele suits the style of Real Madrid. The relation between two clubs is excellent and Mariano can be a part of the deal to secure Ndombele.

Manchester City and PSG are also monitoring Ndombele but the French connection with Zidane will make it easy for Los Blancos to secure the player.

Rumor rating: 6/10

After the arrival of Zidane, Real Madrid are expected to spend huge in the summer transfer window and it is likely that Ndombele will be willing to leave Lyon to join Los Blancos.

What's next?

Real Madrid is set to host Huesca next in the La Liga. Meanwhile, Lyon will take on Rennes in Ligue 1 as club football resumes.

