Real Madrid transfer round-up: Isco hints at summer transfer, cash+player deal for Dybala and more

All the transfer rumours and news in and around the Santiago Bernabeu.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 19 Feb 2017, 20:23 IST

Isco wants out

Isco confirms he is looking for a transfer

Real Madrid’s out of favour playmaker Isco has confirmed that he may need to seek a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after being pushed to the bench this season. The Spanish playmaker has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham and the Premier League clubs have been put on high alert after Isco’s latest statement.

In an interview with beIN Sports, Isco said: "I'm calm. What worries me is to have minutes. A player's career is small. I'm happy here and would stay many more years. From now until the end of the season, we will make a decision. It is my future at stake."

With these comments, it is all but certain that Isco is seeking a move away from Real Madrid and given his obvious talent, he will cost any club £30-40 million.

Lazio has their eyes on Navas

Lazio have set their sights on Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and hope to complete a transfer for the Costa Rican international this summer. The La Liga giants are widely expected to sign a new goalkeeper next season with David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois linked with a big-money move to the Bernabeu.

Lazio are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper as their first choice keeper Federico Marchetti has been battling poor form and fitness issues throughout this season. The Serie A side will need to cough up something close to £15 million if Navas is made available in the summer.

Perez’s cash + player plan for Dybala

Dybala is one of European football’s hottest properties

Real Madrid are preparing a player-plus-cash deal in an attempt to secure the signing of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, according to reports from Calciomercato. The report claims that Zinedine Zidane is ready to sell Karim Benzema, James Rodriguez or Isco to generate funds and make a move for Dybala.

The Argentine international has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester City, however, Madrid president Florentino Perez has already held talks with Juventus over the possibility of signing Dybala next season. Juventus, much like they did with Paul Pogba, will let the striker leave if the offer is worth accepting.

Manchester United NOT ready to shut down Kroos talk

Despite being turned down by Real Madrid and Toni Kroos himself, Manchester United are ready to make one last effort to sign the German international. According to the Daily Star, the Red Devils are prepared to offer as much as £60m for Kroos in order to bring stability to their midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester United great Paul Scholes has publicly expressed his appreciation for Kroos and believes he can be the perfect foil for Paul Pogba in Jose Mourinho’s midfield.