Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 19th February 2017

19 Feb 2017

Could Lionel Messi leave Barcelona?

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola attempt to lure Messi

The biggest story coming in today is that of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City planning to lure Lionel Messi to England. The Catalan club are yet to offer Messi a new contract, while City are reportedly planning a £100 million bid to test Barcelona’s resolve, along with a £500,000-a-week contract for the Argentine.

Liverpool preparing swoop for Dortmund’s World Cup winner

Liverpool are in talks with Dortmund for Mario Gotze

Liverpool are planning to raid Jurgen Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund for none other than their World Cup final goalscorer and versatile playmaker Mario Gotze. The German player failed to establish himself at Bayern Munich and was bought back by Dortmund last year.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, the Reds are planning to sign the 24-year-old in the summer. The reports also claim that Liverpool have had ‘initial talks regarding an end-of-season switch’. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants a re-union with Gotze, who flourished under him during his early years.

A fee in the region of £20million is what is mooted currently, with Dortmund expecting to recover what they paid Bayern Munich for the playmaker.

Chelsea in talks with Monaco ace

Chelsea want Monaco’s, Bernardo Silva

Chelsea are keen to add some more creativity to their squad in the summer with the Sunday Times, The Sun and The Metro reporting that the Blues are in for Monaco’s £70million rated attacking midfielder, Bernardo Silva. The 22-year-old Portuguese number 10 can slot in anywhere behind the striker and has scored nine goals and made five assists in all competitions for Monaco this season.

He has attracted interest from Europe’s top clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United as recently as a month ago. However, the Sunday Times have stated that Chelsea have initiated discussions over the transfer of the Portugal international. This comes as no surprise as Antonio Conte will surely be looking to challenge for the Champions League again next season.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea battle it out for Celtic starlet

Bayern Munich and Chelsea chase Celtic’s Moussa Dembele

According to the Mirror, German champions Bayern Munich and Premier League leaders Chelsea are locking horns in the race for Celtic’s starlet Moussa Dembele. The 20-year-old French youngster has already scored 27 goals in 41 games for Celtic this season and has attracted plenty of interest across Europe.

The French wonderkid, who is rated at £30 million, has plenty of talent and his future surely lies away from Scottish football.

Manchester United revive interest in Real Madrid’s midfield engine and plan to raid Arsenal for their ailing English youngster

Manchester United want Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Manchester United are plotting a bid for Real Madrid’s German midfielder Toni Kroos according to The Independent. However, the midfielder signed a new contract with Real last year so he will not come cheap, and at the moment, United cannot guarantee him Champions League football, hence it does seem like a far-fetched deal.

Real Madrid’s hierarchy have also labelled the player as ‘un-sellable’ at any cost.

Meanwhile, The Metro also reports that United are planning a £30million bid for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 23-year-old English winger fits Mourinho’s player profile and the United boss is interested in his services after selling Memphis Depay to Lyon and Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton.

The youngster has struggled in North London of late and finds himself behind Alex Iwobi in the pecking order at Arsenal. He has scored only three Premier League goals in two seasons for the Gunners.