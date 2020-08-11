Real Madrid Transfer Roundup: On-loan stars set to be recalled, Los Blancos passed up on Barcelona starlet, and more - 11th August 2020

Real Madrid have already begun preparing for the transfer window after an inauspicious round of 16 exit from the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos were bested by their former foe Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City beat them 4-2 on aggregate. After their first exit in the competition in the last 16 for a decade, Real Madrid hope to oversee a revamp to help them challenge once again for the European crown.

With the Spanish champions unlikely to spend too much in the transfer window, there are rumours that they could look for bargain deals and count on their on-loan stars. On that note, let's take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours surrounding Real Madrid.

On-loan stars Odegaard and Ceballos set to be recalled by Real Madrid

Ceballos in action for Arsenal

As per various sources, both Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos — on loan at Real Sociedad and Arsenal respectively — are set to be recalled by Real Madrid ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. Due to Real Madrid not being able to spend too heavily this summer and there midfield needing a revamp, both players could be set for returns to compete with Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and other Blancos stars.

The Norwegian has profoundly impressed his parent club with a string of superb displays in LaLiga Santander. Odegaard was initially supposed to stay with La Real until the end of the upcoming campaign, as per the agreement between the clubs. However, ESPN claim that Zinedine Zidane is said to be convinced by his performances and is insistent on the 21-year-old's return after a superb season at Anoeta.

1 - Martin Ødegaard in the game against Atlético de Madrid:



1 goal

3 shots - 2nd Real Sociedad

3 chances created - 2nd Real Sociedad (= Portu)

52 passes - 3rd Real Sociedad

36 passes in opp half – 1st of match (= Koke)

9 recoveries - 1st of match



Stellar. pic.twitter.com/YIjTFOhPKZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 16, 2019

Elsewhere, Ceballos, who was largely expected to be sold by Real Madrid with both current club Arsenal and Manchester City interested, is also set to return to the capital. That might not appear to be the case anymore as MARCA now claim that Real Madrid are considering a return for the Spaniard after an impressive season at the Emirates Stadium.

PSG goalkeeper departs Real Madrid upon expiration of loan spell

Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that French shot-stopper Alphonse Areola has departed the Spanish capital upon the end of his loan spell. The keeper was used to sweeten the deal that saw former Real Madrid #1 Keylor Navas move to Paris last summer upon the arrival of Thibaut Courtois.

A statement on Real Madrid's official website read;

"Real Madrid C. F. confirms it has brought Alphonse Areola's loan spell to an end. The club would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct this season and wishes him the best of luck in this new chapter."

Areola is widely expected to be on the move once again as a handful of Premier League clubs have registered interest in the PSG keeper. His wife also dropped a hint last month, suggesting that a move to England is on the horizon for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid had a chance to sign Barca starlet Pedri

Barcelona's new signing Pedri revealed that he was in talks with Real Madrid ahead of his eventual move to Barcelona. The Spaniard, who was signed by the Blaugrana from Las Palmas for €5m, insisted that although there was a possibility of a Real move, he is happy that Barcelona signed him instead.

Speaking to YouTube personality DJ Mario, the 17-year-old explained;

"Two or three years ago I went [to Madrid] to do trials. I was there for a week but they told me to keep working. They didn't want to sign me."

He continued,

"It was much better that Barcelona called me and I got this opportunity."

Pedri has begun training with his 'dream' club Barcelona on Tuesday and is likely to be loaned out for the 2020/21 season.