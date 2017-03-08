Real Madrid transfer rumour: Pep Guardiola and Manchester City confident of landing Isco

Manchester City came close to signing the 24-year-old back in 2013 under the management of Manuel Pellegrini.

Isco is growing frustrated with lack of first team opportunities at Real Madrid

What’s the story?

With a busy summer transfer window ahead for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is reportedly pursuing 24-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Isco according to The Sun. The Spanish manager is has been a big admirer of Isco and is confident of landing the attacking midfielder in the summer.

Isco contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2018. The Spaniard has reportedly become increasingly frustrated with his situation at the Bernabeu and is said to be looking for a move. Over the last few years, Manchester City have managed to garner massive appeal in Europe and could lure the Spanish youngster to the Etihad with their handsome wages and the scope of Champions League football.

Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing in more young talent to the club in the summer and in a recent statement, said, "We have to have one eye on the short, the medium, the long term. We are buying for the long term. That’s why Leroy is here, why Raz is here and why Gabriel is here.”

In case you didn’t know...

Isco was signed by Real Madrid in 2013 for a sum of €30 million from Malaga and was the first signing under then newly appointed manager, Carlo Ancelotti. Before his move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Manchester City were in talks with the 24-year-old to bring him to the Etihad but Real Madrid managed to make a deal before talks could go any further. Juventus have also shown interest in signing Isco in the past.

City already have a host of young players amongst its ranks with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Gabriel Jesus. With senior players returning from injury, Isco has been struggling to get a start under the management of Zinedine Zidane. Isco has 28 goals in 176 appearances for Real Madrid so far.

The heart of the matter

With the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric all in contention for the first team, Isco’s future at Real Madrid looks bleak at the moment. The Citizens, on the other hand, can offer a world class manager, good wages and the prospect of playing in the most popular league in the world.

Sportskeeda’s take

At this moment time, a move to Manchester City is the most viable prospect for Isco. The Citizens will be more than happy to take the Real Madrid man as he offer's playmaking ability along with versatility. Isco can certainly be a major hit in England.