Real Madrid Transfers: 3 alternatives to Eden Hazard 

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
84   //    03 Apr 2019, 04:15 IST

Eden Hazard may stay put at Stamford Bridge.
Eden Hazard may stay put at Stamford Bridge.

Ever since Eden Hazard joined Chelsea in the summer of 2013, he was always been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge for Spain. It was believed that Hazard would go on to become the player who would attract the interest of the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He has definitely proven himself to be the player of that calibre in his seven-year stay in London, and now at the age of 28, it seems like time may be right for Hazard to jump the ship to Spain.,

The Belgian captain has not been shy of speaking of his admiration for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, and the club itself. He has also mentioned that he dreams of playing for the Los Blancos one day.

With Real Madrid in a transition phase, they would want new players in their team and Eden Hazard would certainly fit the bill. His contract expires next summer and he said he has already decided what he will do in the future.

There is however no clarity over his future, and Chelsea's transfer ban has made the club even more resolute not to sell him. Also, the Blues are demanding somewhere around €100 million for him, but could be available next summer for free.

It is also possible that Eden Hazard may make a U-turn and sign a new contract with Chelsea, meaning the Spanish giants will have to look for other players as well. Thus here are three players Real Madrid could sign instead of Eden Hazard.


#3 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling has been one of the best players this season.
Raheem Sterling has been one of the best players this season.

Raheem Sterling is probably in the form of his life. This season he has scored 15 goals for Manchester City and he has given defenders a torrid time with his fantastic dribbling skills as well.

In the past two seasons, he has came up with crucial goals and it is hard to believe that the winger is just 24 years old.

Sterling is four years younger than Hazard and is naturally more of a goal scorer than the Belgian. Also, the former Liverpool winger is likely to improve with age, on the way to likely becoming one of the best players in future.

If reports are to be believed, then the Los Blancos are considering Sterling to be a good option and they could make a move for him next season.

