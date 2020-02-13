Real Madrid v Celta Vigo prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Fresh off their morale-boosting 4-1 victory away to Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar, Real Madrid would return to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend as they host Celta Vigo in a matchday 24 fixture.

The capital side currently sit top of the pile and would want a victory to consolidate their three-point advantage at the summit, while their visitors would need all three points to further boost their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Celta Vigo have clashed on 44 occasions in the past, with Los Blancos unsurprisingly having the advantage.

They have picked up 27 victories, including in each of the last four, while Celta have managed 12 wins, scoring 53 goals and conceding 95, with 5 games having ended in a draw.

Real Madrid form guide: WWWWW

Celta Vigo form guide: WLDDD

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo Team News

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been blessed by the return of several key players from injury in the last few weeks but he is still without long-term absentees Marco Asensio (Cruciate Ligament) and Mariano Diaz (knock), while James Rodriguez is a recent addition, having picked up a hip injury in the clash with Osasuna.

Injuries: Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz. James Rodriguez

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Madrid have been by far the form team of LaLiga this season and would have been gutted to see their 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end in their 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

They, however, responded in style with a comprehensive victory at the notoriously difficult El Sadar and they would look to get back to winning ways at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It would, however, be no stroll in the park, as they would clash with a Celta who would be buoyed by their comeback victory over Sevilla last weekend and having gotten out of the relegation zone, they would seek to keep it that way with another victory.

With talented players like Iago Aspas, Santi Mina, and Rafinha, the Galicians have more than enough quality to trouble any side in the division but they have woefully underperformed this term and have spent most of the season in the bottom three.

Their forward line has been the major problem, evidenced by the fact that they have scored 19 goals from 23 matches this season and they would not receive any favours from a Real Madrid side that have been mean at the back.

The 33-time champions are in good stead to win a first league title since 2017 and with the abundance of quality in their rank, they should have enough firepower to dispatch Celta Vigo in front of an expectant Bernabeu.

Verdict: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo