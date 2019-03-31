Real Madrid v Huesca Predicted Lineups - La Liga 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Real Madrid and Huesca injury news, Suspensions List and more
Real Madrid will host Huesca at the Santiago Bernabeu today as the Los Blancos look secure Champions League football for the next season after being knocked out of the Champions League and domestic cup while the La Liga being virtually out of grasp.
Huesca has a big chance to move out of the relegation table and earn an unforgettable and memorable victory over the Los Blancos at their turf.
Team News
Real Madrid will be once again without their sensational teenaged winger Vinicius Junior with the Brazilian expected to return only next month.
Zinedine Zidane trusted right-back Dani Carvajal is also another name in the injury list and is likely to replaced by Alvaro Odriozola. Thibaut Courtois is once again set to miss the second consecutive match under Zidane with Keylor Navas once again going start after the Belgian felt some discomfort and trained alone.
Casemiro is back from domestic suspension while Lucas Vasquez is also back from injury.
Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo are likely to start their second consecutive match under Zinedine Zidane since his return to the Real Madrid dugout.
Injured: Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois
Suspension: None
SD Huesca
Huesca will be without their midfielder Gonzalo Melero with a groin injury with the return date still not confirmed. Long term absentee Luisinho will also miss the match with the full back still recovering from a ruptured ligament injury.
Key winger David Ferreiro is another player who will be missing for Huesca with the winger out due to suspension.
Injured: Gonzalo Melero, Luisinho
Suspended: David Ferreiro
Predicted Lineup
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Odriozola; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Bale, Benzema, Isco
Huesca (5-3-2): Santamaria; Exteita, Pulido, Mantovani, Dieguez, Galan; Herrera, Rivera, Moi Gomez; Gallego, Avila