Real Madrid v Valladolid: Match Preview, Predictions, Form Guide, Probable line-ups, Team News, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018/19
It's a new beginning for Real Madrid under their newly named manager and former player Santiago Solari as they take on Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in their first league match since their humiliating 5-1 loss against arch-rivals Barcelona.
Valladolid has had an impressive start to their La Liga campaign comfortably occupying the 6th position in the La Liga table, just 5 points behind league leaders Barcelona.
The match between the two teams will have another interesting bit with Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario owning the newly promoted club.
Real Madrid v Valladolid: Kick-off information
Date: 3rd November 2018
Kickoff: 17:15 (local time),20:45 (IST)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Livestream: Live on LaLiga Facebook Page
Real Madrid v Valladolid: Team News
Real Madrid will be without key defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane and Marcelo who along with forward Mariano is also expected to miss out with an injury.
Valladolid is also having its own share of injuries with forwards Keko and Duje Cop missing out due to injury.
Real Madrid v Valladolid: Probable Line-up
Real Madrid: Courtois, Odriozola, Ramos, Nacho, Reguilon, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Asensio, Benzema
Valladolid: Masip, Kiko, Calero, Nacho, Antonito, Michel, Alcaraz, Toni Villa, Suarez, Unal
Real Madrid v Valladolid: Form Guide
The last 5 competitive fixtures
Real Madrid: W-L-W-L-L
Valladolid: W-D-W-W-W
Real Madrid v Valladolid: Prediction
New manager Santiago Solari will be hoping to start off his league debut as the Real Madrid manager in a winning fashion while Valladolid owner Ronaldo Nazario would like to get one over against his former employers. Solari is expected to make it two wins out of two but the match is sure to give Real Madrid some problems with Valladolid in very good form.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Valladolid