Real Madrid v Valladolid: Match Preview, Predictions, Form Guide, Probable line-ups, Team News, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018/19

Can they bounce back?

It's a new beginning for Real Madrid under their newly named manager and former player Santiago Solari as they take on Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in their first league match since their humiliating 5-1 loss against arch-rivals Barcelona.

Valladolid has had an impressive start to their La Liga campaign comfortably occupying the 6th position in the La Liga table, just 5 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

The match between the two teams will have another interesting bit with Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario owning the newly promoted club.

Real Madrid v Valladolid: Kick-off information

Date: 3rd November 2018

Kickoff: 17:15 (local time),20:45 (IST)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Livestream: Live on LaLiga Facebook Page

Real Madrid v Valladolid: Team News

The Brazilian will be very badly missed by the Los Blancos

Real Madrid will be without key defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane and Marcelo who along with forward Mariano is also expected to miss out with an injury.

Valladolid is also having its own share of injuries with forwards Keko and Duje Cop missing out due to injury.

Real Madrid v Valladolid: Probable Line-up

Real Madrid: Courtois, Odriozola, Ramos, Nacho, Reguilon, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Asensio, Benzema

Valladolid: Masip, Kiko, Calero, Nacho, Antonito, Michel, Alcaraz, Toni Villa, Suarez, Unal

Real Madrid v Valladolid: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Real Madrid: W-L-W-L-L

Valladolid: W-D-W-W-W

Real Madrid v Valladolid: Prediction

New manager Santiago Solari will be hoping to start off his league debut as the Real Madrid manager in a winning fashion while Valladolid owner Ronaldo Nazario would like to get one over against his former employers. Solari is expected to make it two wins out of two but the match is sure to give Real Madrid some problems with Valladolid in very good form.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Valladolid