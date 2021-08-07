Real Madrid vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Real Madrid are back in action with another pre-season friendly this weekend as they take on AC Milan on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

AC Milan have shown tremendous improvement under Stefano Pioli and will want to prove their mettle this season. The Rossoneri can pack a punch on their day and will want to do their best to prepare for the new season.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, lost out on the La Liga title to Atletico Madrid last season and have plenty of work to do this year. Los Blancos have a young squad and will need to make the most of their pre-season.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and AC Milan are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams.

The previous official fixture between the two teams took place in the 2010-22 season and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams have changed over the years and have a point to prove in this match.

Real Madrid form guide: L-L-D-D-W

AC Milan form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Team News

Real Madrid have a point to prove

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Marco Asensio is representing Spain at the Olympics and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Marco Asensio

AC Milan have a strong squad

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recuperating from an injury and is unavailable for this match. Ismael Bennacer is still in quarantine at the moment and is also ruled out of this game.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Franck Kessie

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin; Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo, Marcelo; Martin Odegaard, Isco, Federico Valverde; Lucas Vasquez, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Junior

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Tommaso Pobega, Sandro Tonali; Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo; Olivier Giroud

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Prediction

Real Madrid will be intent on making a comeback in La Liga and have a mountain to climb this season. With Benzema and Carvajal ruled out of this game, the team's youngsters will have to step up in this match.

AC Milan have made a few important signings in the transfer window and will want to prove a point in this match. Both teams are on an even footing and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 AC Milan

