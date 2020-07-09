Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid will host Alaves in a La Liga fixture on Friday night.

Los Blancos sit at the top of the league table and are a point ahead of Barcelona, having played a game less.

La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid are set to play host to Alaves at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Friday night.

Los Blancos currently sit pretty at the top of the league standings and are a point ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona, having played a game less. Zinedine Zidane's men have been in fine form since the return of football, having ousted the Catalan club from the summit of the Spanish top flight. They beat Athletic Bilbao in their last league fixture, courtesy of a penalty from captain Sergio Ramos.

Alaves, on the other hand, occupy 16th place in the league table, level on points with 17th-placed Eibar. They are six points clear of the relegation zone, with four games in hand. They lost 1-0 to Valladolid in their last league fixture, with a goal from Joaquin Moreno sealing the deal for the home side.

🗣️👔 #Zidane: "Tomorrow is another very difficult match against @Alaves, but we are prepared and we want to play the game." #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/WBfGL9ihoP — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 9, 2020

Real Madrid vs Alaves Head-to-Head

In the reverse fixture, Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1, with goals from Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal making sure that Los Blancos secured all three points. Lucas Perez scored the consolation goal for Alaves in that fixture.

In eight head-to-head games between the two clubs, Real Madrid have a clear advantage. They have won seven times and lost once.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W-W

Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-L-L

Real Madrid vs Alaves Team News

Versatile defender Nacho is expected to miss the match this weekend while Eden Hazard and Raphael Varane are doubts. Meanwhile, Real Madrid captain and centre-back Sergio Ramos as well as starting right-back Dani Carvajal are suspended.

Injured: Nacho

Doubtful: Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane

Suspended: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos

For Alaves, defender Ruben Duarte is out for the rest of the season while goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco is expected to miss the fixture due to injury.

Injured: Ruben Duarte

Doubtful: Fernando Pacheco

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Alaves Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr., Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

Alaves Predicted XI (4-3-3): Roberto, Martin Aguirregabiria, Victor Laguardia, Lisandro Magallan, Adrian Marin, Ljubomir Fejsa, Victor Camarasa, Pere Pons, Edgar, Joselu, Lucas Perez

Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction

Alaves have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five league games and will start this game as underdogs. A lot will be expected from former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, who has scored 11 La Liga goals for the Spanish club this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in stunning form, winning their last six league games. Striker Karim Benzema has arguably been their best player this season and the Frenchman will be expected to lead the line and score.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

