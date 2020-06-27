Real Madrid manager Zidane makes frank admission, says "I enjoy a lot more in training than in games"

Ahead of the game against Espanyol, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane addressed the press.

Zidane talked about Kylian Mbappe, Riyad Mahrez and Vinicius, as well as the sacking of the Espanyol manager.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane addressed the press before Monday's game against La Liga bottom club Espanyol.

Zidane talked about several topics, including coaching Kylian Mbappe, Riyad Mahrez, Real Madrid's prodigious winger Vinicius Jr. and Espanyol announcing the departure of manager Abelardo today.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

'Vinicius is in a good moment,' says Real Madrid manager Zidane

Zidane, a former Real Madrid player who is regarded as one of the best players to have played the game, was enthusiastic regarding Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.'s future at the club.

"I think all the players know where they are and the same with all the people who work like this. We have moments of ups and downs, it is life and it will not change anything."

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Flamengo for a fee of €46 million in 2018. The 19-year old forward has gone on to make 63 appearances in all competitions for the club so far, scoring eight goals. Zidane believes that Vinicius is 'in a good moment'.

Since returning, Zidane has taken a special interest in Vinicius. He sees a lot of potential in the youngster but also a wide margin for improvement. Zizou never stops giving Vini advice and Vini always asks Zidane for extra help after training. [as] pic.twitter.com/037vCaB9sB — SB (@Realmadridplace) June 27, 2020

"We are in a good moment and Vinicius too. We have to go slowly with everyone. We have 25 players and we are on a path where we all look for the team."

Advertisement

When questioned about Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, Zidane, who is in his second spell as Real Madrid manager, was full of praise.

10 - Riyad Mahrez has now scored 10+ goals in five successive campaigns in all competitions (11 goals). Consistent. pic.twitter.com/FmWvq4Jd03 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2020

"He is very good. He is also different. He is very good technically and vertically. He always aims at goal and is fast especially with the ball."

Real Madrid have been constantly linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. In fact, it has often been rumoured that Mbappe had been very close to a move to Real Madrid before the French giants intervened and bought him from AS Monaco for €180 million.

Zidane was questioned about French superstar Kylian Mbappe

Zidane, who has been vocal about his appreciation for Mbappe's talent, was asked whether he would like to train him.

"The truth is that I am lucky to be able to be here and train here. It's about being in the best club in the world and you have the best. I'm enjoying it. I enjoy a lot more in training than in games."

Also Read: Real Madrid target Kai Havertz urged to snub big-money move in favour of Bundesliga stay

Espanyol, Real Madrid's next opponents, have sacked their manager Abelardo Fernandez. The Spanish manager leaves with the club bottom of the league table.

The Real Madrid manager was asked about his thoughts on Abelardo's dismissal. He said;

"I don't have have to say any of that, whether it is good or bad. The only thing I can tell you is that I am very sorry for Abelardo. These are complicated times."

Zidane's Real Madrid are caught in a heated title race with arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid sit on top of the league table on the basis of goal difference. Each and every game will be of paramount importance from now on, starting with Monday's fixture against Espanyol.

Also Read: Real Madrid make crucial Martin Odegaard transfer decision