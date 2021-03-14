Real Madrid vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to play host to Atalanta at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday for the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Fran Escriba's Elche yesterday in La Liga. A second-half brace from French striker Karim Benzema secured the win for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. Centre-back Dani Calvo scored the consolation goal for Elche.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Vincenzo Italiano's Spezia 3-1 yesterday in Serie A. A second-half brace from Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic and a goal from Colombian striker Luis Muriel sealed the deal for Atalanta. Young forward Roberto Piccoli, on loan from Atalanta, scored the consolation goal for Spezia.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Atalanta have played against each other once before, in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season.

Real Madrid beat ten-man Atalanta 1-0, courtesy of a late second-half goal from French left-back Ferland Mendy. Atalanta had Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler sent off in the first-half.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-W

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-backs Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola, as well as striker Mariano Diaz and experienced Brazilian left-back Marcelo. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is suspended.

Injured: Alvaro Odriozola, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Mariano Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Casemiro

Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta will be without Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer and Croatian centre-back Bosko Sutalo, who are both nursing injuries. Switzerland international Remo Freuler is suspended.

Injured: Hans Hateboer, Bosko Sutalo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Remo Freuler

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Karim Benzema has scored 15 LaLiga goals this season, the eighth season in which he has reached the landmark for Real Madrid.



A crucial brace today to secure all three points for Real.👑 pic.twitter.com/lZRfqad8kj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2021

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Prediction

Real Madrid are currently 2nd in La Liga, six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. They have not been at their best this season, with suggestions that manager Zinedine Zidane could leave the club in the summer.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are 4th in Serie A, 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan who have a game in hand. Gian Piero Gasperini's side continue to be one of the most entertaining sides in Europe right now, with players like Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel doing well.

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ vittorie in carriera da allenatore per Gian Piero #Gasperini, 119 di queste sulla panchina nerazzurra! Complimenti mister! 😍



3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career wins as a coach for Gasperini, 119 of them on the #Atalanta bench! Congrats boss! 👏🏼



Stats by @footballdata_fi #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/oNIlPqpKwf — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) March 13, 2021

Real Madrid might not be at their fluent best but should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Atalanta

