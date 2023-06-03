Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Basque outfit slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Elche last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive over the past year. Los Blancos edged Sevilla to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 37 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 10 victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have won each of their last six matches against Basque sides in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last 17 matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2005.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 14 matches away from home against teams from the region of Madrid in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming against Rayo Vallecano in January last year.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Real Madrid have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season and will look to conclude their season on a positive note. Vinicius Junior has been virtually unplayable in recent weeks and will look to be at his lethal best this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

