Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Real Madrid will welcome fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao to Santiago Bernabéu in an exciting La Liga clash on Sunday. Madrid are second in the standings and trail league leaders Barcelona by four points. Bilbao are fourth with 57 points, nine fewer than Madrid.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. They overcame Deportivo Alaves in La Liga last week, thanks to Eduardo Camavinga's first-half strike.

Real Madrid failed to build on that form and lost 2-1 at home to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg. Vinicius Junior scored their only goal over the two legs as they were eliminated from the competition by the English side 5-1 on aggregate.

Athletic Bilbao won 3-1 at home against Rayo Vallecano last week, recording their first win after three consecutive goalless draws. They continued that form in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals and won 2-0 against Rangers.

Oihan Sancet scored from the penalty spot in the first half. Nico Williams, assisted by Óscar de Marcos, doubled their lead in the 80th minute.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalty and their meetings are often referred to as El Viejo Clásico. They have crossed paths 247 times in all competitions. The capital club have been the better side in this fixture, recording 123 wins. The visitors have 79 wins and 45 games have ended in draws.

Athletic Bilbao recorded a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December and can secure their first league double since the 2004-05 league campaign.

Real Madrid are winless in their last three home games, suffering two consecutive 2-1 losses.

Bilbao, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three away games, playing out two consecutive goalless draws.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Los Blancos have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, conceding seven goals while scoring just three goals. They have lost just one of their last nine La Liga home games. They are unbeaten at home in La Liga meetings against Bilbao since 2005 and are strong favorites.

Kylian Mbappé was sent off last week and will serve a suspension here. He picked up an injury against Arsenal on Wednesday and won't be available to Carlo Ancelotti until the Copa del Rey final next week. Andriy Lunin is back in training and might be on the bench here while Daniel Carvajal, Éder Militão, and Ferland Mendy are nursing injuries.

Zuri-Gorriak are on an eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last 11 La Liga away games, playing out six draws.

Ernesto Valverde will be without the services of Yuri Berchiche due to a calf injury. Iñaki Williams was an unused substitute against Rangers and will likely start from the bench here.

Bilbao head into the match in better form than the capital club and will look to secure a league double here. Madrid have a good home record in this fixture and are expected to put in a good fight to play out a draw.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

