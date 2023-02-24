Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 3 key battles to look out for | La Liga 2022-23 

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Saturday (February 25) in one of this weekend's La Liga fixtures.

Real Madrid have been clinical this season and have registered 51 points from 22 league games. Similarly, they currently occupy the second position in the La Liga 2022-23 standings.

Atletico Madrid have been quite inconsistent this season and have registered 41 points from 22 league games. Similarly, they currently occupy the fourth position in the league's standings.

The rivalry between the two Madrid clubs has long-lived and this fixture promises to be intense as well.

Hence, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Vinicius Junior vs Nahuel Molina

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Arguably one of the most in-form wingers currently in Europe, Vinicius has been clinical and his attacking intuition in the final third has been outstanding.

Vinicius has netted seven goals and registered four assists in 21 league appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Furthermore, the Brazilian is very fast and his proficiency in taking on defenders on the flank is outstanding. Monitoring his movements is a tough task due to his sharpness.

Nahuel Molina will definitely have to keep an eye on Vinicius if he intends to keep him under wraps in this encounter. However, Molina's defensive intuition has nonetheless been outstanding this season.

#2 Antoine Griezmann vs Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander

It can be stated that the Frenchman has been one of the most versatile attackers in Europe this season. His attacking contributions have been significant for Diego Simeone.

Griezmann has netted seven goals and registered seven assists in 22 league appearances this season. Similarly, monitoring his movements in attack has been a challenge for several defenders so far. Rudiger will definitely have his work cut out.

However, Rudiger is defensively aggressive and his ball-winning prowess has been remarkable. Keeping Griezmann under wraps in this encounter remains his primary task.

#1 Karim Benzema vs Mario Hermoso

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

When you talk about clinical and highly experienced strikers, one of the names that comes to mind is Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been dangerous in attack in La Liga this season. Benzema's attacking brilliance has seen him score 11 goals and register three assists in 13 league appearances so far. Mario Hermoso will have his hands full in this encounter. The French striker's ample experience makes him a key threat to Atletico.

However, Hermoso is a disciplined defender with a keen eye to disrupt attacks. Hence, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this battle.

Poll : 0 votes