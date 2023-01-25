Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 4 players to watch out for | Copa del Rey

Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals and the game is scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Thursday (January 26).

Los Blancos have been quite decent in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and are coming on the back of two consecutive wins. Madrid currently occupy the second spot in the La Liga standings with 41 points from 17 games.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have been decent in recent weeks and have won three out of their last five games across all competitions. Los Colchoneros currently occupy fourth position in the La Liga table with 31 points from 18 games.

The upcoming game is significant as a victory for either of the two teams will take them into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

This article will look at four players to watch out for in this encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Sevilla FC v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander

The Spaniard is arguably one of the finest finishers in Europe and his attacking intuition has been significant for Diego Simeone this season. Morata has netted two goals in his last five games for Atletico Madrid and is the club's top-scorer in the league with seven goals.

The 30-year-old will be against his former team in this encounter and his familiarity with Real Madrid could be an added advantage for him in attack. It will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing a victory.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Brazilian is arguably one of the finest youngsters in Europe and his attacking proficiency has been significant.

Despite scoring only one goal in his last five games for Los Blancos, his attacking threat has improved the overall performance of the attack this season. Vinicius is Real Madrid's second joint top-scorer in La Liga so far with six goals. His ability to take on his opponents and attacking intuition will be vital for Los Blancos in this game.

#2 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander

The Frenchman is arguably Atletico Madrid's most in-form player right now and his presence in attack has been fruitful.

Griezmann has netted one goal and registered two assists in his last five games across all competitions. Atletico's No. 8 has registered the second-highest number of assists in La Liga this season (6)

Hashím @jackhatesgriz_ 6 assists and 6 goals for Antoine Griezmann in Laliga this season while playing in midfield. 6 assists and 6 goals for Antoine Griezmann in Laliga this season while playing in midfield. https://t.co/QBxnyEfw9C

Given his impressive run of form, his attacking intuition and experience will be crucial for Atletico Madrid in this encounter and it will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing a semi-final spot.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Frenchman is arguably one of the most in-form strikers in Europe and his presence in attack has been crucial for Real Madrid so far.

Karim Benzema has netted four goals in his last five games across all competitions for Los Blancos. Benzema is the club's top-scorer in the league this season with nine goals.

His presence in attack remains key for Carlo Ancelotti and it will be fascinating to see if he can help his team in registering a win in this all-important encounter.

