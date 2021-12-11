Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Combined XI of the Madrid derby | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in a blockbuster Madrid derby in La Liga.

Los Blancos are currently ten points ahead of the holders at the top of the league table, and on a nine-game winning run across competitions. They are determined to reclaim the Spanish crown from Diego Simeone's side, who've blown hot and cold this season.

The Rojiblancos are winless in seven Madrid derbies, their longest such run under their Argentine manager. They will look to end that streak in the 228th Madrid derby on Sunday.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at how Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

The Belgian has been flawless this season.

Choosing between two of the world's best goalkeepers, Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois, is a difficult proposition. Both are modern-day legends of the sport, and boast incredible records. However, on current form, the Belgian edges out his counterpart.

Although both have five clean sheets to their name this season, Courtois has conceded the joint-least number of goals with five. He also ranks sixth for the number of saves made (42) in the league this campaign.

The Real Madrid man is a dominant figure between the sticks, and possesses excellent positional sense and ability to excel in one-on-one situations. He'll look for a clean sheet against his former club on Sunday.

