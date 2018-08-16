Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Hits & Flops from the UEFA Super Cup

Siddhant Lazar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.93K // 16 Aug 2018, 08:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A tough start to the season for Real Madrid.

A wonderful start to the European season and even the La Liga season, with defending Champions League champs Real Madrid taking on Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super-Cup. The two Madrid giants met for the 220th time but while Real Madrid does have the upper hand in the overall tie, Atletico Madrid came out on top tonight.

The La Rojiblancos were at their best and made the most of the chances they got, with the score ending 2-2 at the end of normal time, before Atleti added two more in extra time. Real Madrid, on the other hand, struggled in the early minutes, before settling into a rhythm.

Julen Lopetegui’s men were in control for most of the game but struggled to break a tight Atletico Madrid back line. While both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema combined well to pull on back in the first half for the Los Blancos, few of the other Real Madrid stars came close to troubling Jan Oblak.

Here is a look at the 3 worst and the 3 best players of the UEFA Supercup:

#3 Hit: Angel Correa

The Argentine international replaced a rather tired looking Antoine Griezmann with a little more than 30 minutes left in the game at the time. Real Madrid had a 2-1 lead and it looked like a mountain to climb, with Julen Lopetegui’s men making the ball do all the work. But, despite that Correa was surprisingly brilliant, as he hustled about the pitch making things that much harder for Real Madrid’s midfield.

The 23-year-old was a constant menace for Atleti and while he didn’t manage to get on the score sheet, it was thanks to him and Juanfran’s refusal to give up that allowed Diego Costa to score a vital equalizer.

His career hasn’t always gone according to plan but now the 23-year-old has been rewarded with the number 10 for this season, after impressing manager Diego Simone last season. His performances today will do him a world of good for the upcoming La Liga season.

#3 Flop: Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Griezmann was very quiet and struggled to make a big impact alongside Diego Costa with the former Chelsea man doing most of the work. The 27-year-old looked tired at times, but was still his industrious self, making himself available for a pass or even defending. But as the match grew on, Griezmann continued to struggle which is understandable given that this is his first start since the World Cup.

Bear in mind, the French superstar has just come off possibly the longest footballing season in his career since he made his debut as a professional footballer in 2009. The 27-year-old was impeccable for Atletico Madrid last season, before making Didier Deschamp’s World Cup squad.

Even here in Russia, the former Real Sociedad star excelled and played nearly every game for France in the run to lifting the World Cup. IT will take him some time to get back to his best, but hopefully, for Atletico Madrid fans, Antoine Griezmann should be in tip-top shape at the start of the season.

1 / 3 NEXT