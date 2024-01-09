Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th January 2024

Storied rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will lock horns at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia with a place in the Spanish Super Cup on the line.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face each other three times over the next month. The cross-city rivals have also been drawn against each other in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and they have a La Liga meeting coming up as well.,

Real Madrid are on song right now and have picked up five successive wins in all competitions heading into this high-profile clash. Los Blancos beat Arandina 3-1 in their latest outing. They cruised to a comfortable win thanks to goals from Joselu, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid remain in contention in four competitions and will be eyeing a 13th Super Cup but will have their work cut out for them in the semi-finals against Atletico.

Consistency has been a huge problem for Atletico Madrid this term. They have picked up two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five matches across all competitions. On Saturday, they ran to a 3-1 victory over Lugo in the Copa del Rey.

However, a 4-3 loss to Girona, after conceding a goal in second-half stoppage time must have left its sting deep in the wounds of defeat. Atletico Madrid will be looking to pick up a second successive win over Real Madrid in all competitions as they square off against their rivals on Wednesday.

They had beaten Real Madrid 3-1 when the two sides clashed in September thanks to a brace from Alvaro Morata and an Antoine Griezmann strike.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have picked up just two wins in their last 13 meetings in all competitions against Real Madrid. However, two of those five wins have come in the last clashes.

The last time the two sides locked horns in the Supercup was in the final in the 2019-20 season. Real Madrid beat Atletico 4-1 on penalties in the final.

Real Madrid have scored 40 goals and conceded just 11 in La Liga so far this season. Atletico Madrid have scored 39 but shipped in 23.

Real Madrid have picked up five wins on the trot in their last five matches.

Atletico Madrid have lost three of their last four matches on the road in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

On neutral soil and devoid of home advantage, both sides will need to plug away for a positive result on Wednesday. Despite losing the September Madrid derby 3-1, Real Madrid will go into this one as the favourites thanks to their form.

Atletico Madrid have not been convincing of late and their inconsistency is concerning.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes