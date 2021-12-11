Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th December 2021

All eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid clash in a pulsating derby in La Liga.

Los Blancos are currently leading the league table with 39 points, 10 clear of their city rivals, who are down in fourth place.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are also currently on a nine-game winning run in all competitions, while going 12 games unbeaten since a shock 2-1 reverse at Espanyol in October.

Los Rojiblancos, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Mallorca in their last domestic outing. That was only their second defeat of the campaign, but they returned to winning ways in midweek with a bruising 3-1 victory in Porto to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

The defending Spanish champions are now aiming for a similar result on Sunday, although Atletico have gone seven games in all competitions without beating their derby rivals.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 169th meeting between the Madrid giants - the second-most played derby in La Liga's history after the Catalan derby between Barcelona and Espanyol

Real Madrid have beaten Atletico 89 times in history, while losing in only 39 encounters

Real Madrid have avoided a defeat in their last five home league games to Atletico, winning twice and drawing thrice

With seven consecutive winless derbies, Atletico are currently on their worst run in the fixture under Diego Simeone

Atletico's last away victory to Real came on 27 February 2016, a 1-0 reverse thanks to a second-half strike from Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid are breathing fire at the moment. Their rampaging run makes them one of the most in-form sides in Europe as the prolific strike duo of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have torn apart every defense in their path.

Atletico, on the other hand, have been inconsistent, winning only four games out of 11 since beating Barcelona 2-0 in October. If the side were to retain their crown, they ought to start closing the gap on the runaway leaders but it looks unlikely at the moment.

Real Madrid should cruise to all three points once again.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Only three of their last 33 derbies have ended goalless).

Tip 3 - Karim Benzema to score anytime: Yes (The Frenchman has struck 12 times from 15 games in La Liga this season, currently the highest).

Edited by Peter P