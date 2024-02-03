Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2024

Cross-city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu in one of La Liga's premium fixtures on Sunday.

League leaders Real Madrid will look to maintain their slender two-point lead over Girona at the top of the La Liga table as they prepare to host Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid have racked up 57 points from 22 matches.

Diego Simeone's men will be looking to close the 10-point gap with Real Madrid and maintain an outside chance in the title race.

Real Madrid picked up a 2-0 win over Getafe on Thursday thanks to a brace from Joselu's brace. Los Blancos are on a six-game winning run and their next two fixtures will see them go up against third-placed Atletico Madrid and second-placed Girona.

Real Madrid have been sturdy at the back and have conceded seven fewer goals than any other side in the competition. Atletico have already beaten Real Madrid twice this season. They got the better of Real Madrid 3-1 in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have only gotten the better of the Rojiblancos once this term, securing a 5-3 win over Diego Simeone's men in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in January.

Atletico Madrid are in pretty good form as well, having picked up five straight wins across all competitions heading into the derby on Sunday. Their away form has been nothing to write home about, procuring just 13 points from 10 matches on the road so far this La Liga campaign.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have won two of their last four La Liga games against Real Madrid. They have lost one and drawn one.

Diego Simeone's men picked up a 3-1 win in the first La Liga meeting between the two sides this season. They will be looking to do the league double against Los Blancos for the first Titime since 2014-15.

Real Madrid haven't lost any of their last seven home matches in the competition against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are on a six-game winning streak in La Liga and could make it seven straight wins in the competition for the first time since December 2021.

Atletico Madrid are undefeated in their last eight La Liga outings against Madrid opponents.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Needless to say, this one has the potential to be a thrilling encounter. However, it's worth noting that Atletico Madrid haven't fared well on the road while Real Madrid have been excellent at home. There won't be much to separate the two sides but Ancelotti's men are expected to edge this one.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here