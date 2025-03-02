Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th March 2025

The UEFA Champions League features a massive clash between two fierce Spanish rivals this week as Atletico Madrid take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations on the domestic front this season. Los Blancos slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have stepped up to the plate this season and remain a formidable force in La Liga. Los Colchoneros edged Athletic Bilbao to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 116 out of the 238 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 59 victories.

Real Madrid are set to play their 10th match against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League - the joint-highest number of games played by two teams from the same nation in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have faced each other in the knockout stages of major European competitions on five previous occasions in the past, with Real Madrid progressing to the next stage in all five ties.

Atletico Madrid have won their last two matches against Real Madrid in European competitions - they had won only one of their eight such games preceding this run.

Ad

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have flattered to deceive over the past month and cannot afford another poor result this week. Los Blancos were well below their best against Real Betis and will need to bring their experience to the fore on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid have thrived under Diego Simeone this season but have a poor knockout record against Real Madrid on the European stage. Real Madrid are seasoned campaigners in the UEFA Champions League and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback