Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

Spanish football returns to the fold with a high-profile derby this weekend as Atletico Madrid take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side thrashed Getafe by a 5-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. Los Blancos defeated Leganes by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 116 out of the 237 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 59 victories.

Real Madrid have lost two of their last five matches against Atletico Madrid in all competitions - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 15 such games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid have picked up 14 points from their last 11 matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga - as many points as they had achieved in the 26 such games preceding this run.

Real Madrid are winless in their last four matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the competition since 2016.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and are currently the frontrunners in the title race. Los Blancos slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat in their previous league game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atletico Madrid can pack a punch on their day and could make a statement of intent in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

