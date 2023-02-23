Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Reigning champions Real Madrid entertain their local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts have won their last two league outings and five across competitions. Late goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio helped them to a 2-0 win at Osasuna in the league last weekend. Madrid continued their rich form in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, recovering from two goals down to win 5-2 at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Atletico, meanwhile, have also won their last two league games, both by a 1-0 scoreline. A second-half goal from Antoine Griezmann helped them beat Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.

Real Madrid need to keep winning to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona, who have an eight-point lead over the reigning champions. A win, meanwhile, will help the visitors move up to third in the standings. They have a four-point lead over fifth-placed Real Betis but will remain fourth even if they lose.

LaLigaTV @LaLigaTV



Remind yourself of the partidazo below... 🤔 Who remembers this classic #RealMadridAtleti from back in 1999/2000...?Remind yourself of the partidazo below... 🤔 Who remembers this classic #RealMadridAtleti from back in 1999/2000...?Remind yourself of the partidazo below... ⤵️ https://t.co/GPuJhrpgZy

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Madrid-based rivals have met 231 times since their first meeting in 1906. Madrid lead 115-57.

Madrid have lost just once in their last 11 meetings with Atleti.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine games against Atletico across competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Madrid's last six La Liga games, while Atletico have kept five clean sheets in the same period.

Madrid are unbeaten at home in La Liga this season. Against Atletico, they have kept four clean sheets in four of their last five home meetings.

The hosts have outscored Atletico 46-31 in 22 league games, while both teams have conceded 17 goals this season.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Los Blancos are unbeaten at home against Diego Simeone's men since 2017. They came out on top when they last met in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals last month.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without David Alaba who was injured in the midweek Champions League win at Liverpool. Rodrygo is also not expected to be risked, but Aurelien Tchouameni is back in training.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish 🎙 Koke, about this Saturday's match against Real Madrid:



❝The derbies are special games, very tough, and hopefully we can get the three points❞. 🎙 Koke, about this Saturday's match against Real Madrid:❝The derbies are special games, very tough, and hopefully we can get the three points❞. https://t.co/HRklDw07OV

Atleti, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six league outings, recording three 1-0 wins. Rodrigo de Paul is a key absentee, while Memphis Depay faces a late fitness test.

They have struggled in recent trips to Santiago Bernabeu, and the trend could continue, so Madrid should win this one.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Vinícius Junior to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Los Blancos to score first - Yes

Poll : 0 votes