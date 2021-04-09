Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 key battles to watch out for | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns this weekend with arguably the most important clash of the season as Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday. The two Spanish giants are undergoing a transitional period at the moment and will be desperate for a victory in this fixture.

Barcelona have been exceptional under Ronald Koeman and find themselves only one point behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid in the La Liga standings. The Catalans edged Real Valladolid to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will need to put in a better performance this weekend.

Barcelona face Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday

Barcelona and Real Madrid share one of the most intense rivalries in world football and will want to get one over their arch-rivals this weekend. Real Madrid have also been impressive in recent weeks and will have to work hard to win this game.

Clashes between these two behemoths of Spanish football have often dominated the discourse in La Liga for generations. Here are five important battles that could decide the outcome of El Clasico this weekend.

#5 Ousmane Dembele vs Ferland Mendy

Ousmane Dembele is in excellent form

Often criticised for his lack of fitness and sheer misfortune, Ousmane Dembele has come into his own this season. The Barcelona winger can be frustrating to watch at times but his pace and ambidexterity add a unique element to the Catalans' impressive attacking force.

Advertisement

Dembele has scored important goals for Barcelona this season and netted a late winner against Real Valladolid last weekend. The Frenchman can be unstoppable in full flow but will likely meet his match in compatriot Ferland Mendy on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele scored a dramatic late winner to give Barcelona a huge boost in their La Liga title challenge.#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 6, 2021

Ferland Mendy has been one of Real Madrid's most consistent defenders this season and has the pace and strength required to thwart Dembele's runs. Both French stars have enjoyed excellent seasons so far and will view this game as an opportunity to cement their careers in La Liga.

#4 Luka Modric vs Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets will be up against Luka Modric

Advertisement

Sergio Busquets and Luka Modric are two of the greatest midfielder Spanish football has ever seen. The two veterans have been the beating hearts of their respective teams for over a decade and have become pioneering figures in El Clasico.

Sergio Busquets has had his problems over the past few years but seems to be back to his best in Ronald Koeman's new formation. With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong by his side, Busquets has been given a modicum of freedom in the middle of the pitch and has used his technical superiority to dictate terms for Barcelona.

Luka Modric has a similar role for Real Madrid but can also venture into the final third and serve as a deep-lying playmaker. The two experienced midfielders have been involved in intriguing battles in the past and will want to make their presence felt on Saturday.

Also Read: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Player Ratings as Phil Foden's late winner gives Pep Guardiola crucial advantage | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

1 / 2 NEXT