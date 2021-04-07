Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Player Ratings as Phil Foden's late winner gives Pep Guardiola crucial advantage | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City got the better of Borussia Dortmund in an intense UEFA Champions League affair earlier today as they edged their opponents to a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden found the back of the net for Manchester City on either side of a Marco Reus finish.

Borussia Dortmund will now have to work hard in the return leg next week but can bank on their crucial away goal to give them a slight impetus. Manchester City were well below their best in this fixture and can count themselves lucky to have come away with a victory.

Man City 2 - 1 Borussia Dortmund



MASSIVE goal from Phil Foden! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/McruJmBg3o — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 6, 2021

Borussia Dortmund made a positive start to the game as Jude Bellingham registered the first shot of the game. Manchester City kept plenty of the ball but did not find it easy to scythe through the Germans' defensive lines.

Manchester City drew first blood before the half-hour mark, however, as an error by Emre Can gave Kevin De Bruyne the opening goal. The German midfielder also survived a penalty scare in the first half as Manchester City continued to grow in confidence.

Manchester City were fortunate not to concede an equaliser as Jude Bellingham was surprisingly denied a goal by the officials after robbing Ederson of the ball. The Cityzens held on to their lead and went into half-time with a marginal advantage.

Manchester City were not at their best

Borussia Dortmund were intent on securing their equaliser in the second half as Marcos Reus and Erling Haaland tested Manchester City with their efforts. The Cityzens had their own share of chances and nearly doubled their lead through Phil Foden.

Manchester City were wasteful in the second half and were unable to make the most of their technical superiority. Borussia Dortmund bided their time and their efforts bore fruit as Erling Haaland combined with Marco Reus to give the latter a well-deserved goal.

Manchester City were in no mood to relent, however, and Phil Foden found his shooting boots and gave the Cityzens the lead towards the end of the game. Borussia Dortmund did manage to get their away goal but will have to work hard to overturn a first-leg deficit.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Manchester City had to work hard to win this game

Ederson Moraes - 6/10

Ederson had a particularly shaky moment against Jude Bellingham in the first half and was fortunate to concede only one goal. The Brazilian shot-stopper made amends with an excellent save against Erling Haaland but could have done better to prevent Marcos Reus' goal.

Ruben Dias - 5/10

Ruben Dias has been a revelation for Manchester City this season but struggled to cope with Borussia Dortmund's dynamic attack. The Portuguese defender was tormented by Erling Haaland and was caught out of position for Borussia Dortmund's equaliser.

John Stones - 6/10

John Stones did not have an easy game against Erling Haaland but managed to hold his ground against Borussia Dortmund's attacks. The English defender did concede a few fouls but was able to come out of his ordeal unscathed.

Kyle Walker - 5.5/10

Kyle Walker ventured into Borussia Dortmund's half on numerous occasions but was unable to provide his side with a final product. The English full-back could have been better-placed to deny Marco Reus his goal in the second half.

Ruben Dias has been the Premier League's dominant defender this season.



With one burst, Erling Haaland left him face down in the grass and confirmed his status as the most wanted man in football.



✍️ @jamesrobsonES at the Etihad https://t.co/H6LwacDTCH — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 6, 2021

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Joao Cancelo has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's impressive streak this season but put in a subdued performance against Borussia Dortmund. The Portuguese full-back was unable to drift into his free role and was largely restricted to the left flank.

Rodri - 6.5/10

Rodri put in an impressive shift against Borussia Dortmund and won the ball for his side on several occasions. The Spanish midfielder was metronomic with his passing and used his intelligence to dominate the game for Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Ilkay Gundogan was impressive against his former side and gave his compatriot Emre Can a series of problems in the middle of the pitch. The Manchester City midfielder was unable to add to his goal today against Borussia Dortmund but enjoyed a positive outing.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

Kevin De Bruyne was both the architect and the finisher of Manchester City's first goal and burst into the penalty area to finish a move that caught Borussia Dortmund napping. The Belgian midfielder was also instrumental to Manchester City's winner and seems to be hitting his peak.

20 - Aged 20 years & 313 days, Phil Foden is the youngest Englishman to score a 90th minute winning goal in a Champions League match, overtaking Wayne Rooney who was 21 years & 182 days when he scored the winner for Man Utd in a 3-2 in over Milan in April 2007. Decisive. pic.twitter.com/ctdsdTyVYy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2021

Phil Foden - 7/10

Phil Foden was a constant menace against Borussia Dortmund and found himself in excellent positions on the pitch on several occasions. The English youngster got the better of Morey and Meunier and scored a well-deserved goal to give Manchester City the victory.

Riyad Mahrez - 6.5/10

Riyad Mahrez was not at his best against Borussia Dortmund but managed to bag an assist for Manchester City's first goal with a well-placed pass. The Algerian winger was heavily marked and was unable to get the better of the Germans' robust defensive lines.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo Silva played as a false nine for much of the first half and was accurate with his passing and movement. The Portuguese attacker did not have much of an impact in the final third, however, and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus at the hour-mark.

Substitutes

Manchester City struggled to defeat Borussia Dortmund

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Gabriel Jesus had a positive impact on the match and his presence did result in the creation of a few chances for Manchester City in the second half.

