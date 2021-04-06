Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a set of intriguing quarterfinal fixtures this week as Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have had their problems this season and will need to work hard to win this game.

Paris Saint-Germain are not having the best campaign at the moment and face intense competition from Lille, Monaco, and Lyon in the Ligue 1 title race. The French champions did a number on Barcelona in the round-of-16 and will be intent on a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich have not been as clinical as they were last year but have still been a force to reckon with this season. The German giants have excellent players in their ranks and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have a good record against Paris Saint-Germain and have won four matches out of a total of six games played between the two teams. Paris Saint-Germain have managed two victories against Bayern Munich and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League final last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman scored the winning goal on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this fixture.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns

Bayern Munich

Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso, and Robert Lewandowski are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Tanguy Nianzou is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski

Doubtful: Tanguy Nianzou

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain have a depleted squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ruled out of this match. With Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi also injured, Paris Saint-Germain will need to dig deep into their squad for this game.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Mauro Icardi, Danilo Pereira

Suspended: Leandro Paredes

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Serge Gnabry

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria; Moise Kean

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Bayern Munich have excellent players at their disposal and the likes of Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry will have to step up to the plate in the absence of the talismanic Robert Lewandowski. The Bavarians have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to make the most of their purple patch this week.

With Neymar back in the squad, Paris Saint-Germain will want to bounce back from their defeat against Lille and prove a point in this fixture. Both teams have potent attacking weapons in their ranks and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

