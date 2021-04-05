Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Athletic Bilbao at the Anoeta Stadium on Wednesday. The two Basque teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad have consistently punched above their weight this season and find themselves in seventh place in the La Liga standings at the moment. La Real arrested their league slump with a Copa del Rey trophy victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force in recent weeks under Marcelino but still have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. The Basque giants have managed only one victory in their last five games and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have an impressive recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 11 games out of 22 matches played between the two Basque sides. Athletic Bilbao have managed only seven victories against their local rivals during this period and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Copa del Rey final over the weekend and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad. Mikel Oyarzabal handed his side its first trophy since the turn of the century on Saturday and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-D-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-D

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Sociedad have a few injury concerns

Real Sociedad

Luca Sangalli is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and will not be able to play a part in this match. Asier Illarramendi, Miguel Angel Moya, and Joseba Zaldua are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, Miguel Angel Moya, Joseba Zaldua

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao have a strong squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is suffering from an injury and will be sidelined for the game against Real Sociedad this weekend. Asier Villalibre has recovered from his niggle and is available for this fixture.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu, Willian Jose

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Mikel Vesga, Unai Vencedor; Iker Muniain, Oscar De Marcos, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Real Sociedad have not been at their best in the league but will be buoyed by their Copa del Rey triumph over the weekend. La Real got the better of their Basque rivals on the day and will need to put in a similarly robust performance on Wednesday.

Athletic Bilbao have not been at their best in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

