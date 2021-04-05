Inter Milan vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with a set of important mid-week fixtures in the coming days as Inter Milan lock horns with Sassuolo at the San Siro on Wednesday. Inter Milan have been exceptional this season and are the favourites going into this game.

Sassuolo have enhanced their reputation in the Serie A this season and are known to punch above their weight. Roberto De Zerbi's side is in ninth place in the league table and will need to be at its best this week.

Inter Milan have been in excellent form this season and find themselves at the top of the Serie A standings at the moment. The Nerazzurri edged Bologna to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to extend their lead at the top of the league table.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Sassuolo have a surprisingly excellent record against Inter Milan and have won eight matches out of a total of 16 games played between the two teams. Inter Milan have managed only six victories against Sassuolo and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Inter Milan. Sassuolo struggled to keep Inter Milan at bay on the day and will need to do a better job this week.

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-L-D

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Team News

Inter Milan have a few injury concerns

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal and Danilo D'Ambrosio are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Inter Milan have an excellent squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Danilo D'Ambrosio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo have a depleted squad

Sassuolo

Sassuolo will have to do without several stars this week with Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo, and Mehdi Bourabia sidelined for this game. The away side will need to dig deep into its squad to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo, Mehdi Bourabia, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches, Marlon Santos, Jeremy Toljan; Francesco Magnanelli, Pedro Obiang; Maxime Lopez, Brian Oddei, Filip Djuricic; Giacomo Raspadori

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

Inter Milan have been sensational this season and are well on their way to the Serie A title this season. The Nerazzurri have formidable players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sassuolo will need to make several changes to their team for this game and will hope to pull off yet another upset on Wednesday. Inter Milan are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Sassuolo

