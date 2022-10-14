Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Combined XI for El Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona will add a new page to their historic rivalry when they square off in this season’s first competitive El Clasico on Sunday (October 16) in Madrid. The two most successful teams in La Liga are currently level on 22 points at the top of the table after eight rounds of fixtures. A win on Sunday will tip the scales one way or the other.

Holding our breaths in anticipation of Sunday’s blockbuster, we have compared the form and fitness of players from the two rival camps and created a combined XI. Read on to find out which stars have made the cut in this star-studded lineup:

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been considerably better than Los Blancos keeper Thibaut Courtois this season, especially in La Liga. The German has only conceded one goal in eight games, facing 20 shots on target.

Additionally, Courtois is racing against time to recover from a back problem and might not be at his best (if he plays) at the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday.

Right-back: Daniel Carvajal

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Los Blancos star Daniel Carvajal has been in stellar form this season. He has been industrious, has contributed heavily to his team’s build-up play, and is understatedly creative.

In seven La Liga games, he has claimed an assist, in addition to providing support for numerous Madrid attacks. Barcelona’s Alex Balde and Sergi Roberto have both been in decent form, but Carvajal’s experience, tenacity, and leadership remain invaluable.

Center-back: Jules Kounde

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

New Barcelona signing Jules Kounde has only played three La Liga games this season (2 assists), impressing in all of them. The former Sevilla man is adept at playing out of the back, rarely makes rash decisions, and is an underrated leader.

Granted he recovers in time from his Achilles issue, Kounde should be a shoo-in to start for Xavi at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Center-back: David Alaba

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League

While his center-back partner Eder Militao has struggled to plant his best foot forward this season, David Alaba has marched on with confidence. The former Bayern Munich man has been Real Madrid’s most reliable defender this season, routinely saving the day with his defensive acumen.

Alaba has also impressed onlookers with his offensive output, scoring once and claiming three assists in eight La Liga games this season. Considering the type of form he is in, Barcelona cannot afford to give the Austrian room to dash forward and work his magic.

Left-back: Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona stars Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba have both been below their best this term, often struggling to keep pace with pacey attackers. Real Madrid ace Ferland Mendy may not be as offensively gifted as the Barca pair, but he surely knows how to keep opposition forwards under wraps.

It will be interesting to see how Mendy uses his pace and game-reading ability in front of the effervescent Raphinha on Saturday.

Central midfield: Luka Modric

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League

At 37 years old, Luka Modric remains one of the best central midfielders in world football. The Croat is sharp, can carve open defenses at will, and tracks back every time, without even the slightest grimace on his face. Carlo Ancelotti blindly trusts the former Tottenham Hotspur man, and the veteran is yet to let him down this season.

Modric has featured in seven La Liga games this season for Real Madrid, scoring once and claiming two assists.

Central midfield: Pedri

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona’s golden boy Pedri has been their standout midfielder in the 2022-23 season. The Spain international has carried the ball with confidence, brought forwards into play, and pulled the trigger unhestitantly when necessary.

The 19-year-old sensation has featured in all eight La Liga games for the Blaugrana this season, scoring twice.

Central midfield: Toni Kroos

UD Almeria v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

While Luka Modric is the evergreen heartbeat of this Real Madrid team, Toni Kroos is the genius mind that brings it all together. The German is not as flashy as many of his contemporaries. He is one to keep his head down and do the basics right.

Kroos has immaculately dictated the tempo for Real Madrid in the middle of the park this season, never allowing the opposition to impose their authority. Without his clever switches of play, Los Blancos would not have had as much joy in front of goal as they have this season. Kroos may only have one assist to his name (six La Liga games), but his impact has been far beyond what mere numbers can quantify.

Right-wing: Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

With Raphinha in the team, Xavi has often deployed Ousmane Dembele on the left wing. While the Frenchman is more than capable of playing there, he is much more effective on the right flank.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund winger, who’s arguably the division's best in his natural position, has featured in eight league games for Barcelona thus far, registering two goals and two assists.

Striker: Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

With injury-ridden Karim Benzema still struggling to find his footing, Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the unchallenged Pichichi contender in La Liga this season.

The former Bayern Munich man has scored for fun in the Spanish top flight, bagging nine goals in eight appearances. Given his blistering form, Real Madrid are likely to take special measures to keep him quiet on Sunday.

Left-wing: Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior has arguably been his team’s best performer this season. The Brazilian left-winger has starkly improved his finishing, links up effortlessly with teammates, works hard off the ball, and is capable of beating any defender in a duel.

Vinicius Junior has played eight matches in the 2022-23 La Liga season, scoring five goals and claiming two assists. It will be interesting to see what he has in store for the Blaugrana in Sunday’s El Clasico.

