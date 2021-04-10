Real Madrid vs Barcelona — Combined XI | LaLiga 2020/21

Two of European football's most historic rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are set to go head-to-head in the second El Clasico of the 2020/21 campaign.

The two sides' previous meeting this season was at the Nou Camp, where Real Madrid emerged victorious and left with all three points after a 3-1 win. Goals from Fede Valverde, Sergio Ramos, and Luka Modric were enough to dismantle Ronald Koeman's side.

However, the circumstances leading up to the second league Clasico of the campaign are vastly different as Barcelona have been in incredible form in 2021. Their surreal run of results — during which they've won 16 of their last 19 games, drawing the remaining three — has seen them go ahead of Zinedine Zidane's men on the league table. They currently sit just a point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and two above Los Blancos.

With nine games to go, the title race in Spain is still wide open and the upcoming Clasico at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium could potentially have a massive impact on the Blaugrana's and Blancos' LaLiga aspirations.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the best combined XI between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Note: Only players available for the clash will be eligible for the XI. When choosing between two players, their recent form in LaLiga Santander leading up to the Clasico will be given more consideration as opposed to their overall contribution throughout the campaign.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have two of the best goalkeepers in the world in Marc Andre ter-Stegen and Thibaut Courtois, but it is the Belgian who makes the cut for this XI. Courtois has been the backbone of Los Blancos' brilliant defensive record and has stepped up to save his side on numerous occasions this season.

The former Chelsea man has played six more LaLiga games this season than his Barcelona counterpart, whose injury issues limited him to 23 appearances out of his side's 29. Courtois has helped Real Madrid keep 12 clean sheets, let in 23 goals and saved two penalties this season.

6 - Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 has made six saves against Levante, including his second penalty for Real Madrid in LaLiga, more than in any other game for the Whites in the competition. Effort. pic.twitter.com/eJpLKHPCtA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 30, 2021

Courtois has also had a save percentage of 79.5, only bettered by two keepers in LaLiga Santander — Yassine Bounou and Jan Oblak. This, along with Courtois' availability and match-winning saves this season, has given him the edge over German goalkeeper Ter-Stegen.

