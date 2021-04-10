Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico all-time best XI

Once again, the stakes are high in La Liga for Real Madrid and Barcelona as they lock horns at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday.

This is the second El Clasico this season, with Real Madrid claiming a 3-1 victory at the Camp Nou in last October’s reverse fixture.

Saturday’s clash has all the makings of a proper contest and could be a potential decider in both Real Madrid and Barcelona’s La Liga title chances.

Barcelona claimed a hard-earned victory over Real Valladolid last time out to cut the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid to just one point.

Third-place Real Madrid, likewise, secured a 2-0 win against Eibar last Saturday to remain within touching distance of both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Tomorrow: El Clasico.



A game of icons (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/xx608mbWgt

— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 9, 2021

Separated by just two points, Real Madrid and Barcelona will both aim to grab a win and pull clear in their race for the title.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have housed some of the greatest-ever players to grace the game. The likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andres Iniesta are examples of superstars who have featured for both Spanish heavyweights.

Over the years, these players have added both value and flair to the El Clasico, and have helped to maintain its reputation as one of the fiercest rivalries in world football. On that note we take a look at El Clasico’s all-time XI.

GK – Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

Advertisement

Real Sociedad de Futbol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Iker Casillas joined Real Madrid at the age of nine and went on to spend 25 years as a Galactico. In that time, he cemented his name as one of the best goalkeepers in both the club's history and the world at large.

The World Cup winner made over 700 appearances for Real Madrid and guided the club to a plethora of trophies, including five La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles.

RB – Dani Alves (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Villanovense - Copa Del Rey

Of course, football's most decorated player makes the cut. Dani Alves has enjoyed an incredible level of success playing for some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Advertisement

The Brazilian full-back has won a whopping 40 trophies in his career, however, it was with Barcelona that he truly made an impact in world football.

Besides revolutionizing the right-back role, 23 of his 40 trophies came during his stint with the Blaugranas, including two trebles.

CB – Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

C.A. Osasuna v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Since making his debut for Real Madrid 16 years ago, Sergio Ramos has grown into one of the greatest defenders of his generation.

The 35-year-old was instrumental in Spain’s rise to the summit of international football. He played a key role in La Roja’s 2010 World Cup success, playing on the right side of their four-man defense.

Tomorrow will be the first #ElClásico without @SergioRamos since May 2011. A run of 32 Clásicos in a row comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/xBZpwJqt9M — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

At club level, Ramos’ influence on Real Madrid cannot be over-emphasised. He inspired Los Blancos to five UEFA Champions League titles, including an unprecedented three straight title successes in the competition between 2016 and 2018.

He has also won five La Liga titles and has been included in the FIFA Pro XI every year since 2011.

CB – Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

Ajax Amsterdam v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

Puyol made his Barcelona debut back in October 1999 against Real Valladolid. He quickly became a regular in the squad given his tenacious defending and sheer determination.

He was handed the Barcelona captain's armband in 2004, and he would lead the club for another 10 years before his retirement.

The Spaniard won 18 major trophies at Barcelona, but was famous for leading the Catalan giants to the sextuple in the 2008/2009 campaign, one year before guiding Spain to the World Cup trophy.

RB – Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid)

Roberto Carlos

Advertisement

While Dani Alves might have revolutionized the full-back role, it was Roberto Carlos who paved the way for attacking full-backs back in the 90s.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in 1996 and became a key man for the Galacticos. Roberto Carlos was renowned for his free-kick-taking prowess due to his ability to fiercely strike a ball.

He made over 500 appearances as a Galactico and won a plethora of silverware, including three UEFA Champions League titles.

1 / 2 NEXT