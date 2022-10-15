Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

Spanish football features its biggest matchup this weekend as Real Madrid renew their rivalry with arch-rivals Barcelona in an important La Liga fixture at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants were held to a damaging 3-3 draw by Inter Milan in their previous game, however, and are in desperate need of a positive result at the moment.

Real Madrid are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Blancos were unable to defeat Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Barcelona in official games and have won 100 out of the 249 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 97 victories.

El Clasico is the most-played fixture in La Liga history, with Real Madrid winning 76 and Barcelona winning 73 of the 184 matches in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid have won five of their last six matches against Barcelona in all competitions - as many as they had managed in the 18 games preceding this run.

Barcelona won El Clasico by a 4-0 scoreline in March this year and could secure consecutive victories in the fixture for the first time since 2019.

Real Madrid have won seven of their first eight games in La Liga this season - the most victories they have recorded at this stage of the season since the 1991-92 campaign.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their eight La Liga games so far and have conceded only one goal - the second-lowest tally recorded ever at this stage of the competition.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona were decidedly poor against Inter Milan this week and will need a miracle to make it to the knock-outs in the UEFA Champions League. The Catalans have invested a massive amount in their squad and cannot afford another trophyless season.

Real Madrid have kept pace with their Catalan rivals in La Liga and have an impressive recent record against them. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

