Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2024

The UEFA Champions League features another round of semifinal fixtures this week as Bayern Munich take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. With the first leg ending in a 2-2 draw and the tie on a knife edge, the two European behemoths have a massive task on their hands in this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Bavarian outfit slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have won the La Liga title and will look to add a European feather to their cap this season. Los Blancos reclaimed the league crown with a comfortable 3-0 win against Cadiz in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Bayern Munich on the European stage and have won 12 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayern Munich's 11 victories.

Real Madrid have dominated this fixture in recent years and are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, winning six of these games.

Bayern Munich have the upper hand in recent semifinal ties against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and have managed to progress to the final on four of the last seven such occasions.

Carlo Ancelotti is unbeaten in his last nine matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Real Madrid have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti and are currently one of the most effective and clinical teams in Europe. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior have been stalwarts for the newly-crowned Spanish champions and can be unstoppable on their day.

Bayern Munich are seasoned European campaigners and have a formidable squad on paper. Real Madrid are in better form, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes