Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Getafe over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Blancos lost their first league game of the season against Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good record against Cadiz and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's three victories.

Real Madrid have won only one of their last four games against Cadiz against La Liga and have played out two draws against the away side under Carlo Ancelotti.

After a run of 11 victories in 12 games at home against Cadiz in La Liga, Real Madrid have failed to defeat the team in their last two home games in the competition.

Cadiz have won only three of their 37 away games against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have won two of these matches in the 21st century.

Real Madrid have failed to win their last two games in La Liga and last went three league games without a victory in November 2020.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Madrid will be intent on reclaiming their top spot in La Liga and cannot afford to drop points against Cadiz. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo flattered to deceive last week and will need to step up in this match.

Cadiz have troubled Los Blancos in the past but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Cadiz

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

