Real Madrid vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid host Cadiz in La Liga weekend action at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday.

Los Blancos boast a 100% record at their temporary home, having won all seven of their La Liga fixtures hosted at the venue this year.

Cadiz are back in the La Liga for the first time in 15 years and this encounter against the reigning champions will be their biggest test so far in this campaign. Only three points separate them from Real Madrid, who currently lead the standings with 10 points.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides clashed in a La Liga fixture, it was 2006 and Zinedine Zidane, the current manager of Real Madrid was still a player for the capital club and even bagged two assists in Madrid's 3-1 home win over the visitors.

Across all competitions, Real Madrid have faced Cadiz 27 times and recorded a whopping 21 wins. Cadiz have only three wins to their name, with all of them coming before the turn of the century. Just three encounters between these sides have ended in a stalemate.

Advertisement

Their latest meeting was in the Copa del Rey 2015-16 fourth round which ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-D

Cadiz form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Team News

Thibaut Courtois will be available for the weekend clash against Cadiz

Zinedine Zidane will be without five key players for this weekend clash, with Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Mariano, Eder Militao and Álvaro Odriozola all continuing their recoveries and training separately from the first team.

Thibaut Courtois trained as usual after he had to withdraw from Belgium's squad with some muscle discomfort in his lower back last week. Toni Kroos played 90 minutes in Germany’s win against Ukraine, and he is available for the home game as well.

Advertisement

Injured: Dani Carvajal (knee), Eden Hazard (muscle), Mariano (Tonsillitis), Eder Militao (muscle), Álvaro Odriozola (calf)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz will be without Luismi Quezada, who remains ruled out until at least December on account of a knee injury, while right-back Isaac Carcelén is a doubt after he had to be taken off in the 27th minute in their draw against Granada in their previous fixture.

⚽️ ¡A partir de las 10:30 horas entrenaremos por penúltima vez antes de visitar al @realmadrid! #VamosCádiz pic.twitter.com/tS5MX48oab — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) October 15, 2020

Alvaro Negredo and Carlos Akapo served their one-game suspensions and should start in the game.

Injuries: Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Isaac Carcelén

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Cadiz predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alberto; Alfonso Espino, Cala, Marcos Gutierrez, Iván Alejo; Jose Maria Martin, Jens Jonsson; Jorge Pombo, Alex, Salvador Ponce; Álvaro Negredo

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Vinicius Junior is Real Madrid's top scorer this season so far

Advertisement

Real Madrid are on a 15-game unbeaten streak in La Liga and will have a strong squad for the game as they resume their title defence after the international break. Though they have not been the sharpest in front of the goal in their first four games of the season, they were solid defensively and will yet again count on their backline for a favourable result.

Cadiz have kicked off their first La Liga season in a decade and a half on a positive note and deserve credit for doing so, but do not pack the punch required to inflict a loss on Real Madrid on their own turf. A win for Zidane's men looks like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Cadiz