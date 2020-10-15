Granada vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada welcome Andalusian rivals Sevilla to the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on Saturday as La Liga action returns this weekend following the international break.

Sevilla are currently sixth in the standings, having earned seven points from their three league games so far, while Granada are in 10th position also with seven points. Granada have an inferior goal difference compared to Sevilla and have played a game more than their sixth-placed opponents.

Sevilla are one of just four teams that remain unbeaten in league fixtures this season and are enjoying their longest unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight, having gone 18 games without losing a match in La Liga.

They'll be hoping to extend their run even further when they travel to Granada, who have shipped eight goals this season, the league's joint-most goals conceded this term.

Granada vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

The Andalusian clubs have met 42 times across all competitions, with Sevilla dominating the head-to-head record. Los Palanganas have won 23 of their 42 meetings while Nazaríes have 11 wins and the remaining eight games have ended in a stalemate.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced conclusive results with the most recent three meetings going Sevilla's way after the first three went in Granada's favour. Granada have not found the back of the net against Sevilla in their last three meetings.

Granada form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Sevilla form guide: D-W-W-L

Granada vs Sevilla Team News

In their first game after the international break, Granada are set to be without the services of Neyder Lozano, Quini and Ramon Azeez, who are all out due to injuries.

Five players from the squad were on international duty including goalkeeper Rui Silva and defender Domingos Duarte, both of whom did not feature for Portugal. Yan Eteki returned from international duty with Cameroon earlier than expected. All three of them are in contention to start.

Head coach Diego Martínez will have to take a call on whether to start Venezuela internationals Yangel Herrera and Machis as the duo played the entire 90 minutes in two of Venezuela's World Cup Qualifiers. There are no players suspended for Granada heading into the fixture.

Injured: Neyder Lozano (muscle), Quini (thigh), Ramon Azeez (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jesus Navas played two back to back games for Spain in the international break

For Sevilla, there are not a lot of injury concerns when they travel to Granada, with new signing Karim Rekik being the only player who is ruled out with a recurring knee problem.

The main concern for Julen Lopetegui will be the fitness levels of his stars returning from their international duties. Striker Luuk de Jong featured in both of Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixtures and so did captain Jesus Navas for Spain. Bono and En-Nesyri featured for Morroco but returned to Spain on October 13 and shall feature in the game.

Gudelj played all three games for Serbia and is likely to be rested for the game. Jules Kounde featured for the France U-21 side but returned to Spain on October 13, so he can start against Granada.

Lucas Ocampos and Marcos Acuna also played in the World Cup qualifiers for Argentina and will likely make appearances from the bench. There are no players suspended for Sevilla heading into the fixture.

Injured: Karim Rekik (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Granada predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, Germán, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Maaxime Gonalons, Luis Milla; Kenedy, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas; Roberto Soldado

Sevilla predicted XI (4-3-3): Yusuf Bono; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso

Granada vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla had one of the meanest defences in La Liga last season and have continued to be solid at the back since the start of the 2020-21 campaign as well, conceding just two goals. In their previous fixture, they held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou thanks to some inspired defensive performances, especially by goalkeeper Bono and defender Jules Koundé.

92 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 made 92 touches against Barcelona, more than any other centre back in a LaLiga game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou since at least 2005/06. Colossus. pic.twitter.com/Ysg6Bz6L7H — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2020

They completed the league double over Granada in the 2019-20 season and with them on an 18-game unbeaten run in La Liga fixtures, a loss here looks like a highly unlikely outcome.

Granada have conceded eight goals already and could struggle to contain Sevilla, who like to attack using pace and quick transitions on the counter-attack. We predict a narrow win for the visitors as the players might be fatigued from international duty and Julen Lopetegui could direct them to play cautiously.

Prediction: Granada 0-1 Sevilla