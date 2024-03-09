Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit edged Almeria to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 29 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 19 matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have won each of their last seven such games in the competition.

After consecutive defeats at home against Celta Vigo in 2006, Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 such games in La Liga and have scored 36 goals in these games.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last eight matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in six of these matches.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 21 matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Madrid are the frontrunners in the La Liga title race at the moment and will be intent on putting some distance between themselves and the rest of the top four. Jude Bellingham has been sensational for the hosts this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo have struggled this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes