Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos eased past Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 27 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 17 games against Celta Vigo in La Liga, with their previous defeat against the Galicians coming away from home in 2014.

Celta Vigo have kept only one clean sheet in their 56 games away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their only such result coming in a 0-0 stalemate in 1977.

Real Madrid have won their last five matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and could secure six consecutive league victories against the Galicians for the third time in their history.

After a run of 17 unbeaten games at home in La Liga, Real Madrid lost their last such game by a 3-2 margin against Villarreal last week.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Madrid have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks but face a daunting challenge in the title race. Los Blancos are 11 points behind Barcelona at the moment and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have a particularly poor record at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

