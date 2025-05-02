Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday 34 clash on Sunday (May 4th). The game will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from their crushing 3-2 extra-time defeat to El Clasico rivals Barcelona in a feisty Copa del Rey final last weekend.

They went behind in the 28th minute to Pedri's long-range screamer, but Kylian Mbappe stepped off the bench to draw the game level with the first direct free-kick goal of his career in the 70th minute.

Aurelien Tchouameni headed Real ahead seven minutes later while Ferran Torres forced extra time in the 84th minute. Jules Kounde scored the match-winner from 22 yards to help the Catalans win a record-extending 32 Copa triumphs before the game descended into chaos with three red cards issued to Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vazquez and Antonio Rudiger.

Los Blancos will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Getafe.

Celta, meanwhile, saw off 10-man Villarreal with a comfortable 3-0 home win. Their job was made easier when Eric Bailly was sent off in the 37th minute and Fernando Lopez, Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas scored a goal each to help their side claim all three points.

The victory saw the Galicians climb to seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 33 games. Real Madrid are second on 72 points.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 81 wins from the last 136 head-to-head games. Celta Vigo were victorious 34 times, while 21 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Real Madrid claimed a 5-2 extra-time home win in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Celta are winless in the last 18 head-to-head games(15 losses).

Real Madrid's last eight league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Madrid have just the La Liga title left to play for this season. The capital side are four points off table-toppers Barcelona with five games to go. This makes victory here imperative ahead of El Clasico next week. Anything other than a win could signal the end of their title defense, but Carlo Ancelotti's side have been rocked by several defensive injuries.

Celta Vigo, for their part, are seeking continental qualification and currently sit in the Europa League places. There is an intense battle for the final two European slots, but The Sky Blues are winless at this ground in La Liga since November 2006.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More