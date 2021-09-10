Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid are set to play Celta Vigo at The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday in La Liga.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in the league. A second-half goal from experienced right-back Dani Carvajal was enough to ensure the win for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Marcelino's Athletic Club in the league. A first-half goal from Spain international Inaki Williams sealed the deal for Athletic Club.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Real Madrid beating Celta Vigo 3-1. A first-half brace from superstar French striker Karim Benzema and a late second-half goal from forward Marco Asensio secured the win for Real Madrid. Attacker Santi Mina scored the consolation goal for Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-D-L

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Dani Ceballos and French left-back Ferland Mendy. There are doubts over the availability of experienced midfielders Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and versatile defender Nacho. Brazil internationals Casemiro, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior are doubts to feature as well.

Injured: Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos

Doubtful: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Nacho, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, Eder Militao

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo could be without right-back Kevin Vazquez, centre-back Jose Fontan and young midfielder Miguel Baeza. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Eduardo Coudet is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin Vazquez, Jose Fontan, Miguel Baeza

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, David Alaba, Miguel Gutierrez, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan, Renato Tapia, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Madrid may not the boast the squad of previous years, but they still have some world-class quality in their team. The signings of David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga will surely help, but Real Madrid fans are eagerly waiting for Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have not enjoyed a good start to their 2021/22 campaign. They continue to rely on Iago Aspas to provide them goals, while Spain internationals like Denis Suarez and Brais Mendez will have to be at their very best as well.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

