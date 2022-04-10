Real Madrid vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting tips | 12th April 2022

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the second-leg quarter-final fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The first leg tie at Stamford Bridge last week ended in an emphatic 3-1 win for Los Blancos thanks to Karim Benzema's hat-trick. Kai Havertz scored the consolation goal for the reigning champions to save face for the Premier League side.

Chelsea bounced back in splendid fashion with a 6-0 thumping of Southampton in their Premier League fixture on Saturday. Real Madrid continued their winning ways as they secured a 2-0 win against local rivals Getafe in their La Liga fixture at home on Saturday night.

Chelsea triumphed against the 13-time champions in the semi-finals last season and Real Madrid will be looking to return the favor here.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with all of them coming in the knockout stages of various UEFA competitions.

Madrid's win in the first leg was their first taste of victory against the Blues, who enjoy a 3-1 lead in wins while two games have ended in draws.

Chelsea play their first game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, with their away leg last season coming at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. No Premier League side has ever won a game at Madrid by more than a one-goal margin.

Los Vikingos have progressed into the next stage in the knockout stage of the competition on nine of their last 10 occasions in which they secured a win in the first leg.

Chelsea have scored more than twice in an away game in the knockout stage only once, in a 3-1 win over Liverpool in 2009.

Real Madrid (8.6 per game) have committed the fewest fouls of all teams still remaining in the competition, while Chelsea have been fouled on the fewest occasions (8.3 per game).

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Prediction

Real Madrid will be without the services of Eder Militao as he picked up a yellow card in the first leg and will serve a one-game suspension here. His absence might be felt in this game as they face the task of defending their two-goal lead from the first leg.

Chelsea have doubts over the availability of captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, while Romelu Lukaku has some fitness issues.

Madrid have scored at least two goals in 13 of their 20 home games across all competitions this season and will be counting on Karim Benzema's red-hot form to find the back of the net here.

Chelsea are on an eight-game winning streak in their travels across all competitions and might fancy their chances of scoring at least one goal here.

The game is expected to be a closely contested affair but Carlo Ancelotti's men have the ability to defend their two-goal deficit and should be able to secure a win here.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score anytime - Yes (The Frenchman has scored in six of the nine Champions League games this season)

Tip 5 - Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards (Chelsea have 10 booking in the competition while the hosts have 16 yellow cards in nine games this season)

Edited by Peter P